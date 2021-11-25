The authorities of the Russian region opposed QR codes

Parliament of North Ossetia did not support the bill on QR codes in public places
The Parliament of North Ossetia did not support the federal law on QR codes in public places and transport. This was reported in the press service of the regional legislative assembly.

“Yes, they didn’t. “For” – 30, “against” – 12, abstained – 4 “. In order for the changes to be supported, 35 votes were needed,” the press service told RIA Novosti.

On November 12, the Russian authorities submitted to the State Duma two bills, which imply the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places and transport. Before discussing the draft laws in the State Duma, the regions should submit their responses to them.

Earlier in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the authorities began to abandon mandatory QR codes. The owners of public institutions will be able to decide for themselves whether to leave the access system or not, Tsargrad reports. The weakening of epidemiological measures is planned from November 26, specifies Life

