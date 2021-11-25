The Bank of Russia assessed the risks of financial stability

Central Bank assessed readiness for ESG

The Central Bank conducted a survey of 20 companies out of nine carbon intensive industries to obtain information on their current activities aimed at sustainable development and attitudes towards ESG risks (eng.Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance, ESG) generally. According to the results of the study, it was revealed that most of the large export-oriented companies have already begun work in the field of sustainable development, but the degree of information disclosure on the scale of the entire Russian economy, as well as the pace of transition, remain insufficient to comply with global trends in this area.

According to the data obtained, 95% of the companies in the sample either already take into account or plan to take into account ESG factors in their activities, but only 70% of the respondents included E-factors in the strategy and / or key indicators of the company, which indicates an insufficient level of accounting for sustainable development in the formation of the strategy of the organization and confirms the current problem of insufficient disclosure of information.

The most important E-factors for companies are greenhouse gas emissions (noted by 95% of respondents), environmental pollution (80%), climate change (65%), waste generation (55%), depletion of natural resources (30%) and area reduction forests (5%).

Disclosure of information on ESG risks in the form of non-financial reporting that meets international disclosure standards (TCFD, CDP, CDSB, GRI, IIRC, SASB and others) is common among the largest companies in carbon-intensive industries: 70% of respondents already conduct such reporting, another 15% plan to start in the next one to two years. Moreover, among the companies surveyed, 70% have an assigned ESG rating, while most of them have two or more ratings (21% of respondents have two ratings, 14% have three and 57% have four or more).