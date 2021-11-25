https://ria.ru/20211124/sud-1760633805.html

The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar

The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the general director of Gazprom Gas Distribution Krasnodar Alexei Rudnev and three other defendants in the case of obtaining a commercial … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T23: 02

2021-11-24T23: 02

2021-11-24T23: 02

incidents

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_0:204:3001:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e4942ac3c0982e09390176f9110338c2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Basmanny Court of Moscow has arrested the general director of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar Alexei Rudnev and three other defendants in the case of receiving commercial bribery in the amount of over 20 million rubles, it follows from the court’s filing cabinet. Earlier, the official representative of the RF IC Svetlana Petrenko announced that a criminal case had been opened against Rudnev , his deputy in the joint-stock company Alexander Savostyanov, as well as deputy directors of the company’s branches in Sochi, Gelendzhik, Anapa and Krasnodar: Alexey Petrov, Oleg Butkevich, Stanislav Bariev and Konstantin Lyutoy. They are suspected of receiving commercial bribery on an especially large scale. All four were arrested on Wednesday by the Basmanny Court of Moscow. According to the investigation, the members of the criminal group received illegal remuneration from entrepreneurs for connecting residential and commercial real estate to gas networks, as well as for approving acts of entering into operation of gas distribution networks in the Krasnodar Territory. According to the IC, the total amount of commercial bribery amounted to more than 20 million rubles.

https://ria.ru/20211124/peterburg-1760609423.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_83 0:2750:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8848f339a1c3b58ab09f00eb087501de.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), russia