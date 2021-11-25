https://ria.ru/20211124/sud-1760633805.html
The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar
The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar
The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the general director of Gazprom Gas Distribution Krasnodar Alexei Rudnev and three other defendants in the case of obtaining a commercial … RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021
2021-11-24T23: 02
2021-11-24T23: 02
2021-11-24T23: 02
incidents
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_0:204:3001:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_e4942ac3c0982e09390176f9110338c2.jpg
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The Basmanny Court of Moscow has arrested the general director of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar Alexei Rudnev and three other defendants in the case of receiving commercial bribery in the amount of over 20 million rubles, it follows from the court’s filing cabinet. Earlier, the official representative of the RF IC Svetlana Petrenko announced that a criminal case had been opened against Rudnev , his deputy in the joint-stock company Alexander Savostyanov, as well as deputy directors of the company’s branches in Sochi, Gelendzhik, Anapa and Krasnodar: Alexey Petrov, Oleg Butkevich, Stanislav Bariev and Konstantin Lyutoy. They are suspected of receiving commercial bribery on an especially large scale. All four were arrested on Wednesday by the Basmanny Court of Moscow. According to the investigation, the members of the criminal group received illegal remuneration from entrepreneurs for connecting residential and commercial real estate to gas networks, as well as for approving acts of entering into operation of gas distribution networks in the Krasnodar Territory. According to the IC, the total amount of commercial bribery amounted to more than 20 million rubles.
https://ria.ru/20211124/peterburg-1760609423.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/49756/31/497563133_83 0:2750:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8848f339a1c3b58ab09f00eb087501de.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), russia
The court arrested the CEO of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Krasnodar