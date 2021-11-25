The court placed the head of the landfill Kapustin Yar under house arrest | News | News

The 235th garrison military court of Moscow on Wednesday, November 24, released from custody and placed under house arrest the head of the state central interspecific training ground of the Ministry of Defense Kapustin Yar Oleg Kislov. This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper.

“The court granted the petition of the investigation to elect Oleg Vasilyevich Kislov a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest,” the court told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Kislov is being prosecuted for bribery and the loss of 300 tons of fuel belonging to the Ministry of Defense.

The charges against Kislov were brought forward after the confessions of his subordinate – the ex-head of the 161st school of technicians of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) Colonel Alexei Prudnikov – about transferring fuel to merchants for a fee of 1.9 million rubles. He shared the money with his commander Kislov, added Prudnikov.

According to the newspaper, the accused left the detention center after admitting guilt, remorse, concluding a pre-trial agreement on cooperation with the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office, as well as for health reasons and taking into account medals and distinctions. In total, according to the testimony in Prudnikov’s court, General Kislov participated in three episodes of bribery.

It is also reported that Prudnikov, in turn, has already been fined for violating environmental standards and even tried to bring him to justice through the courts.

Earlier that day, the Basmanny Moscow court arrested four defendants in a commercial bribery case involving Alexei Rudnev, head of Gazprom Gazoraspredeleniye Krasnodar, and charged six more employees with commercial bribery.

According to the investigation, the members of the criminal group received illegal remuneration from private entrepreneurs “for connecting residential and commercial real estate to gas networks, as well as for agreeing on acts of commissioning gas distribution networks in the Krasnodar Territory” in the total amount of more than 20 million rubles.