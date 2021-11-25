https://ria.ru/20211125/koronavirus-1760766087.html

The Czech Republic will introduce an emergency mode due to COVID-19

The Czech Republic will introduce an emergency mode due to COVID-19

The Czech Republic will introduce an emergency mode due to COVID-19

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the Czech government decided on Thursday to introduce a regime in the country from Friday, November 26

PRAGUE, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the Czech government made a decision on Thursday to introduce an emergency situation (ES) in the country from Friday, November 26, Czech TV reported. the cancellation of mass cultural and sports events with the participation of more than 1 thousand people, the closure of restaurants, bars and clubs after 22.00. Only street Christmas bazaars are allowed. All these and some other measures can be implemented only under emergency conditions, “the message says. Tuesday in the Czech Republic was set a new anti-record for the number of new patients with COVID-19 per day – 25,864 people. According to Czech TV, the republic now ranks second in the world, after Slovakia, in terms of the number of new patients in 7 days per 100 thousand people with an indicator of 1,097 people. Since November 22, a lockdown is already in force in the Czech Republic for those citizens who have not been vaccinated. and have not had the coronavirus.

