The death of migrants in the English Channel: what is known and what is being done to prevent this from happening again

3 hours ago

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, The bodies of the dead refugees were taken to a hospital in Lille. An autopsy awaits them

A boat carrying migrants overturned in the English Channel. 27 people were killed. The number of migrants trying to get to Britain by boat has skyrocketed in recent months. Both the French and British authorities are fighting illegal migration, but many believe that the measures they are taking are not enough.

The migrants from the overturned boat were found Wednesday afternoon. The alarm was sounded by a French fishing boat.

British and French authorities launched a joint rescue operation, which ended in the evening. Two people were saved. Killed 27 migrants, including seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three children.

The two rescued are now in critical condition in a French hospital – they have hypothermia. One of them is an Iraqi citizen, the other is a Somali. One of the passengers of the capsized boat was reported missing.

According to French media reports, the majority of those killed were Kurds living in Iraq or Iran.

What happened to the boat?

It is not yet clear what happened to the boat, but rescuers found it almost deflated.

French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said at a press conference that the boat was very unreliable and compared it to an inflatable garden pool. The investigation established that the boat was bought in Germany.

In connection with what happened in France, five suspects in organizing the illegal transportation of people were detained. Two have already appeared before the court. A case was opened under the article “Murder by negligence with aggravated circumstances.”

Despite the high risks of such a voyage, the number of people who decide on a dangerous journey through the strait in a rubber boat is not decreasing. This year more than 25 thousand people have crossed the English Channel in this way. This is three times more than last year’s figure.

On Thursday, police said two more boats sailed to the coast in the Dover area, carrying about 40 passengers.

A week ago, French authorities dismantled a large migrant camp near Dunkirk. The migrants who died on Wednesday, according to the police, came from Dunkirk.

According to some reports, on Wednesday, up to 25 boats could leave for Britain from there – the sea was good, fishermen say.

How Britain and France are closing the English Channel

On the United Kingdom side, the Coast Guard patrols the strait.

The UK has pledged to provide France with 62.7 million euros in 2021 and 2022 to improve its water area and port surveillance system.

The two countries established a joint task force that helped conduct 94 investigations. In England this year 65 cases related to migration across the English Channel were brought to court, in France almost 300 people were detained.

French authorities earlier this week said they would invest € 11 million in improving monitoring systems on the northern shores and provide border guards with 100 special vehicles, including boats and four-wheeled motorcycles to patrol beaches.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, French police watch the coast, but are unable to control 200-300 km of coastline

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that drones and reservists would patrol the coast, promising maximum mobilization of French border guards.

“I will make it clear that our security forces are mobilized day and night,” he said during a visit to the Croatian capital.

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, British Coast Guard and migrants enter the port of Dover

But migrants living in one of the camps near Dunkirk, despite all this, are determined to sail to the UK.

“What happened yesterday is sad and scary, but we must sail. There is no other way,” Iranian Kurd Manzar, 28, told Reuters on Thursday.

“Maybe it’s dangerous. Maybe we’ll die. Or maybe everything will be fine. We need to try our luck. It’s a risk, but we already know about it,” he says.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Dunkirk campers are determined to make their way to Britain

French Interior Minister Darmanen insists that France is doing everything it can: only on Wednesday, the French police managed to stop 671 migrants before sending them on a dangerous path, he said.

However, in the opinion of Pierre-Henri Dumont, a member of the French parliament from Calais, France is not in a position to effectively patrol the entire 200-300-kilometer stretch of coastline.

“It only takes ten minutes to put migrants in the boat,” he stressed on the BBC.

How many migrants are currently sailing across the English Channel?

On November 12, for the first time in history, more than a thousand refugees reached the UK across the English Channel in one day.

This year, 25,000 people entered the United Kingdom in this way. But this figure does not give a complete picture of the dynamics of migration and the number of illegal migrants.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, The authorities declare the inadmissibility of such a high number of victims and blame the smugglers for everything

While the number of illegal immigrants arriving in the UK by boat has risen sharply, the total number of asylum seekers has even dropped slightly.

Over the year, from June 2020 to June 2021, there were a little more than 31 thousand of them, which is 4% less than in the previous 12 months.

What awaits migrants caught in the English Channel?

If the detention takes place in international waters, France and Britain decide where to send the detainees. Each of the countries is responsible for its own zones of international waters.

If a boat with migrants is detained in British waters, it will be escorted to a British port.

When people get to Britain, they are placed in migrant centers, and a rather long process of reviewing their asylum applications begins.

The British government intends to amend the asylum law so that those who crossed the border illegally have less hope of obtaining it.

However, denying asylum does not mean immediate expulsion: after the UK left the EU, it became more difficult to return a migrant to the country from which he came.