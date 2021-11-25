The death of migrants in the English Channel: what is known and what is being done to prevent this from happening again

The bodies of the dead refugees were taken to a hospital in Lille. An autopsy awaits them

A boat carrying migrants overturned in the English Channel. 27 people were killed. The number of migrants trying to get to Britain by boat has skyrocketed in recent months. Both the French and British authorities are fighting illegal migration, but many believe that the measures they are taking are not enough.

The migrants from the overturned boat were found Wednesday afternoon. The alarm was sounded by a French fishing boat.

British and French authorities launched a joint rescue operation, which ended in the evening. Two people were saved. Killed 27 migrants, including seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and three children.

The two rescued are now in critical condition in a French hospital – they have hypothermia. One of them is an Iraqi citizen, the other is a Somali. One of the passengers of the capsized boat was reported missing.

