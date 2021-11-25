The death toll from COVID-19 in Germany has exceeded 100 thousand | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

Over the past day in Germany, 351 people have died from causes associated with coronavirus infection. This brings the total death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday morning, November 25. In general, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country was detected in 5,573,756 people (a daily increase of 75,961), of which over 4.74 million people recovered.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 5.2 million people have died from the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide. The USA suffered the most – there the covid killed 769 thousand people, then – Brazil (613 thousand) and India (about 467 thousand). Among European countries, the most sad situation is in Italy, where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 133 thousand people.
Employers for universal vaccination
Germany may need compulsory vaccinations, BDA chief Rainer Dulger said in an interview with the Rheinische Post on November 25. The focus is on dialogue and persuasion, he said, while “compulsory vaccination as a solution is second in importance.” But this option cannot be ruled out, Dulger emphasized.
Fighting the pandemic under a new government
A day earlier, presenting the newly concluded coalition agreement at a press conference in Berlin, future German chancellor Olaf Scholz called the fight against the pandemic the main operational task of the new government. This document does not contain specific anti-epidemiological measures, but provides for the creation of a crisis headquarters under the Federal Chancellor’s office and a permanent working group of experts of various profiles for daily consultations with the government on the fight against the pandemic.
BioNTech and Pfizer Vaccine: A German-American Success Story
Vaccine Made in Germany
In Germany, the USA, Israel and a number of other countries, the overwhelming majority of the population will be vaccinated against coronavirus with the BioNTech / Pfizer mRNA vaccine. For simplicity, it is often called “Pfizer”, although it would be more accurate to say “Bayontek”. At the heart of its success is a strategic alliance between an innovative German biotech development firm and an experienced American pharmaceutical giant.
Success for migrant children
BioNTech was founded in 2008 in Mainz with the participation of financial investors, professor of medicine Ugur ahin, the son of a Turkish guest worker at the Ford automobile plant in Cologne, and his wife Ozlem Tyureci, daughter of a Turkish doctor who came to Germany. She became director of medical research for a new company that focused on individualized immunotherapy for cancer and other serious illnesses.
Office on the street “At the Golden Mine”
The head office of BioNTech is located in Mainz on the street with the historical name “At the Golden Mine”, which is now, of course, played by journalists in every possible way. On January 12, 2020, Ugur Shahin, after reading an article about a new virus in Wuhan, China in the medical journal The Lancet, and realizing that it was heading for a pandemic, immediately began to create a vaccine based on RNA technologies developed over a decade.
Pfizer: testing and manufacturing
BioNTech entered into a strategic alliance with Pfizer on March 17, 2020. Two years earlier, they had already begun developing an mRNA influenza vaccine. The corporation from New York, founded in 1849 by two immigrants from Germany and now one of the three leaders in world pharmaceuticals, organized clinical trials of the German drug in six countries and provided its production facilities.
First COVID-19 vaccine in the US and EU
In December 2020, after the completion of the third phase of clinical trials, the development of BioNTech and Pfizer became the first vaccine against COVID-19, which was approved for use in both the United States and the European Union. By that time, the EU already had an agreement to purchase 200 million doses and an option for an additional 100 million doses. In Germany, on December 27, retirees in the 80+ age group received their very first vaccinations in nursing homes.
Pfizer’s Belgium plant supplies the world
The ambitious goal of the two companies is to release 2 billion doses in 2021. Pfizer’s three US sites supply the North American market, while Pfizer’s plant in Puurs, Belgium, is tasked with supplying Europe and the rest of the world. Already in January, it became clear that its capacity would not be sufficient to meet global demand, and their urgent expansion began, which caused production volumes to fall for about a month.
Marburg will provide 750 million doses per year
Before the vaccine was developed, BioNTech had relatively small production facilities in Germany. Now it took a large enterprise. On September 17, 2020, the company bought a plant in Marburg from the Swiss pharmaceutical concern Novartis. After urgent reconstruction and re-equipment, it went into operation on February 10. The plan for the first half of 2021 is 250 million doses, the design capacity is 750 million doses per year.
Logistics requires cold calculation
A feature of the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine is that it requires ultra-low temperatures down to minus 80 degrees. Therefore, during transportation, special thermal boxes are used. Each contains 23 kilograms of dry ice, laid in three layers: this provides cold for ten days. And each is equipped with thermal sensors connected to the GPS satellite system. The picture shows the arrival of a batch of vaccines in Italy.
Israel has confirmed the effectiveness of the vaccine
No country vaccinated its population in December and February as rapidly as Israel, and no other has studied the effectiveness of the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine so closely. On February 21, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that two weeks after the second vaccination, the risk of getting sick is reduced by 95.8%, and the threat of being hospitalized or dying by 98.9%.
Order in gratitude
Germany thanked its scientists with the country’s highest award – the Order of the Merit Cross. On March 19, 2021, it was handed over to Ozlem Türechi and Uguru Shahin by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. “You made the decision to be scientists and entrepreneurs because you wanted the results of your scientific research to reach patients,” he stressed. “You created a vaccine for all of humanity.”
Author: Andrey Gurkov
