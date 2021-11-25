The death toll from COVID-19 in Germany has exceeded 100 thousand | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

Over the past day in Germany, 351 people have died from causes associated with coronavirus infection. This brings the total death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday morning, November 25. In general, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country was detected in 5,573,756 people (a daily increase of 75,961), of which over 4.74 million people recovered.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 5.2 million people have died from the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection worldwide. The USA suffered the most – there the covid killed 769 thousand people, then – Brazil (613 thousand) and India (about 467 thousand). Among European countries, the most sad situation is in Italy, where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 133 thousand people.

Employers for universal vaccination

Germany may need compulsory vaccinations, BDA chief Rainer Dulger said in an interview with the Rheinische Post on November 25. The focus is on dialogue and persuasion, he said, while “compulsory vaccination as a solution is second in importance.” But this option cannot be ruled out, Dulger emphasized.

Fighting the pandemic under a new government

A day earlier, presenting the newly concluded coalition agreement at a press conference in Berlin, future German chancellor Olaf Scholz called the fight against the pandemic the main operational task of the new government. This document does not contain specific anti-epidemiological measures, but provides for the creation of a crisis headquarters under the Federal Chancellor’s office and a permanent working group of experts of various profiles for daily consultations with the government on the fight against the pandemic.

