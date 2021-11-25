The ECHR is not a decree for us. What Warsaw and Brussels are arguing about

Constitutional Court of Poland pointed outthat the European Convention on Human Rights is contrary to the fundamental law of the republic. About this on Wednesday, November 24, informed press service of the instance.

This is a provision that empowers the European Court of Human Rights to assess the legality of the election of judges to the Constitutional Court of individual countries. Consideration of this issue was initiated by the Prosecutor General, Minister of Justice of Poland Zbigniew Zebro. He asked the country’s Constitutional Court to study the compliance of this clause of the European Convention with the current Polish constitution.

“The Constitutional Court ruled that the ECHR cannot review the decisions of the Polish Tribunal or the appointment of its judges,” the press service of the instance said.

The ECHR previously admitted that the republic had violated the provision regarding the right to a fair trial when considering one of the cases. This clause states that “everyone has the right to a fair and public hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal established in accordance with the law when considering his civil rights or on the merits of a criminal charge”. Zebro argued that this provision does not apply to cases before the Constitutional Court.

“Submits only to the constitution”

As for the judges of the Constitutional Court, Zebro indicated that Art. 194 of the Polish constitution establishes a monopoly of the Sejm over their election, and in the current legislation of the country there is no instrument for assessing the legality of their appointment.

“The European Court has no right to assess the correctness of the formation of constitutional bodies, including the Constitutional Court, and the interpretation of the convention cannot expand the competence of the ECHR beyond the limits agreed by the signatory parties, in this case, Poland,” the press release says.

Commenting on this decision, the confidant of the President of Poland Dariusz Dudek noted that the Constitutional Court is not a typical court, since “it only obeys the constitution, judges have terms of office, they even have a different oath,” and the decisions of the Constitutional Court are final. He also warned of the threat to the rule of law posed by the involvement of international tribunals in domestic legal disputes.

What else are Warsaw and Brussels arguing about?

The Constitutional Court of Poland previously upheld the superiority of the basic law of the republic over the European one.

The European Parliament responded by saying that this instance “has no legal force and independence and has no right to interpret the country’s constitution.”

The MPs accused Warsaw of violating the principles of the supremacy of EU law and called on Brussels to immediately start a trial, which was done. They also offered to deny her funding for a national economic recovery plan after the pandemic. As noted EADaily, this conflict has already slowed down the provision of Poland € 36 billion under this program.

Daily fines of € 500 thousand …

In September 2021, an EU court ordered Warsaw to pay the European Commission a daily € 500,000 fine for the operation of the Turuv mine on the Polish-Czech border. The Czech government filed a complaint against Poland in February, noting that the operation of a brown coal mine dramatically reduces the level of groundwater in the settlements of the Liberec region of the republic.

In turn, Warsaw considers the decision of the EU court “biased and unfair” and does not intend to stop the operation of the Turuv mine. Moreover, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the country should not comply with the decision on the fines, noting that “it was made alone and undermines the rationale for the functioning of the EU court.”

“Someone irresponsible decided that it was necessary to stop coal mining at the Turuv mine, not realizing that this is 7% of all Polish energy,” he stressed.

… and € 1 million

At the end of October, the EU court imposed a punishment on Poland for trying to establish the priority of its own legislation over the European one.

The republic was obliged to pay € 1 million – until it comes to its senses or leaves the EU.