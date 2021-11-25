The EU announced a change in border crossing rules due to COVID-19 – RBC

Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images



Crossing rules within the EU borders will be changed soon due to the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Europe. European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said this in an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Razon.

“In a few days, the rules for crossing [внутри] borders of the EU. The worsening situation with the pandemic requires updating information that is transmitted between states, ”she said. Kyriakides explained that the winter will be difficult: in December and January there will be a heavy load on hospitals. All countries with no more than 80% vaccinated will have to take difficult measures, she added.

According to the European Commissioner, there is a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the European Union, and there are already 473 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “It is especially alarming that people under the age of 15 are most likely to get sick these days,” she added.

In the EU, a system of digital certificates on COVID status has been launched since July. They allow without additional checks to travel between countries that have recognized its validity. The document can be available in the form of a QR code, an electronic copy on a smartphone or on paper.