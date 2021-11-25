The financier explained how to buy currency profitably

https://ria.ru/20211125/valyuta-1760638044.html
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The exchange rate of the currency is more profitable for buying than at the bank, even taking into account the brokerage commissions. It is better for private investors to buy currency on the stock exchange, the director of the United Broker company Artem Arzamastsev told the Prime agency. At the same time, according to him, several nuances need to be taken into account. A banking application is more suitable for investing in small amounts of currency, the agency’s interlocutor concluded.
