The first company in Russia announced the creation of the metaverse

Russian gaming company from Yakutsk MyTona announced the creation of its own metaverse. This is stated in the company’s message received by Forbes.

The application will be called Mytonaverse, and early access will appear in mid-December on all mobile platforms. “The application gives a feeling that is closest to real communication: it is already possible to hold virtual meetings, travel to different social hubs (worlds), and also throw parties with friends,” the release says.

In the future, the platform will be supplemented with new functionality, including support for blockchain technologies and NFT. Users will also be able to create their own virtual stores to sell goods and services. In addition, they will be able to “arrange their exhibitions, master classes, exclusive presentations, concerts, and much more,” the developers promise.

To create the metaverse, MyTona registered a separate company, Mytonaverse, in New Zealand earlier this year, MyTona co-founder Alexei Ushnitsky told Forbes. According to him, he owns Mytonaverse together with his brother Athanasius.

MyTona was founded in 2012 in Yakutsk by brothers Afanasy and Alexey Ushnitsky. Today the company employs over 1000 people, its offices are located in six cities around the world. The studio has released mobile games Seekers Notes, Cooking Diary, Outfire and others.

MyTona became the first company from Russia to announce the creation of its own metaverse. Earlier, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced work on such a platform. “The metaverse is a vision that embraces many companies, the entire industry. Think of it as the successor to the mobile internet, ”he told The Verge. The billionaire’s company announced the creation of a fund to fund programs and external research to develop the metaverse, as well as plans to hire 10,000 specialists to create a new type of platform. As part of this strategy, Zuckerberg’s company changed name from Facebook to Meta.

Following Facebook, Microsoft also decided to create its own metaverse. In the first phase, the company will add 3D user avatars and virtual collaboration and communication spaces to its Teams video conferencing service.