The first domestic metauniverse has been created in Yakutia – it will become available in mid-December

Russian gaming company MyTona from Yakutsk announced the creation of a metaverse. It is noteworthy that early access to the Mytonaverse application will be open in mid-December. Access to the MyTona metaverse will be available to users of all popular mobile platforms.

The company said in a press release that the Mytonaverse experience is as close to real-life communication as possible. The application already allows you to hold virtual meetings, travel to different social hubs, presented in the form of separate worlds, and also throw parties. The company promises to expand the functionality of the platform in the future, adding support for blockchain technologies and NFT. Mytonaverse users will be able to create their own virtual stores, arrange exhibitions, master classes, presentations, concerts and much more.

To create the metaverse, MyTona registered a separate company in New Zealand earlier this year called Mytonaverse. MyTona itself was founded in 2012 by brothers Alexei and Afanasy Ushnitsky. Today the staff of the company includes more than a thousand employees. MyTona offices are located in six cities around the world. The company’s most famous products include the mobile games Seekers Notes, Cooking Diary and Outfire.

MyTona became the first Russian company to announce the creation of the metaverse. Earlier, the head of Meta (formerly Facebook) Mark Zuckerberg announced the work on a similar product. Following Meta, Microsoft announced its plans to create the metaverse, which will add 3D user avatars and virtual spaces for events to its Teams video conferencing service at the first stage of work on the project.