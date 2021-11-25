The first Russian region refused from QR codes

Presentation of QR codes in public places of the Nizhny Novgorod region will be optional

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the authorities began to abandon mandatory QR codes. The owners of public institutions will be able to decide for themselves whether to leave the access system or not.

“In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the obligatory system of QR codes in public catering, cinema, hotels and fitness rooms was canceled,” Tsargrad reports. Easing of epidemiological measures is planned from November 26.

Earlier, Moscow State University predicted when the authorities would be able to cancel QR codes. The Rector of Moscow State University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Sadovnichy said that this will happen when the level of vaccination of the Russian population exceeds 80%, and as a result, the epidemiological situation in the country will improve. This situation may come by the end of 2022 – early 2023, the academician noted.