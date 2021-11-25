The head of the landfill Kapustin Yar was sent under house arrest

https://ria.ru/20211125/arest-1760637622.html

2021-11-25T00: 16

2021-11-25T00: 16

2021-11-25T00: 45

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. A military court sent Major General Oleg Kislov, chief of the state central inter-service training ground of the Ministry of Defense Kapustin Yar, under house arrest. RIA Novosti was informed about this in the 235th garrison military court. According to Kommersant, Kislov is suspected of bribery in the case of missing three hundred tons of fuel belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense. subordinate, Colonel Alexei Prudnikov. As noted, he admitted that he sold the fuel, having received a bribe of 1.9 million rubles for it, after which he shared the proceeds with the boss.

00:16 11/25/2021 (updated: 00:45 11/25/2021)

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. A military court sent Major General Oleg Kislov, chief of the state central inter-service training ground of the Ministry of Defense Kapustin Yar, under house arrest. RIA Novosti was informed about this in the 235th garrison military court.

“The court granted the investigation’s petition to elect Oleg Vasilyevich Kislov a preventive measure in the form of house arrest,” the agency’s interlocutors said.

According to Kommersant, Kislov is suspected of bribery in the case of the loss of three hundred tons of fuel that belonged to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In particular, the newspaper explains, the charge was brought against the Major General based on the testimony of his subordinate, Colonel Alexei Prudnikov. As noted, he admitted that he sold the fuel, having received a bribe of 1.9 million rubles for it, after which he shared the proceeds with the boss.

