The HRC reacted to the resignation of the FSIN leadership

The HRC reacted to the resignation of the FSIN leadership – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

The HRC reacted to the resignation of the FSIN leadership

After the replicated story of torture in colonies in the Russian Federation, the resignation of the FSIN leadership was expected, now the new head of the FSIN will have a task … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25

2021-11-25T13: 56

2021-11-25T14: 28

Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation (HRC)

Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN of Russia)

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. After the replicated story of torture in colonies in the Russian Federation, the resignation of the FSIN leadership was expected, now the new head of the FSIN will have the task of putting things in order in the management system and financial discipline, a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) told RIA Novosti Kirill Kabanov. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Alexander Kalashnikov from the post of head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Kremlin press service quoted the corresponding decree. Arkady Gostev, who previously held the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, has been appointed the new head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). "It is clear that after the story of torture one could assume the resignation of the head of the FSIN … After the scandal that was replicated, this resignation was expected", – Kabanov told RIA Novosti. He noted that the system needs changes, but it will not be easy to achieve them. , as practice shows, they are extremely difficult to implement, "the HRC member believes. He explained that people who work in the system have been working for a long time, their methods remain quite tough." The FSIN is a very difficult department precisely because of certain traditions in the management system They are accustomed to a certain interaction with convicts, they build their own models, schemes … But they live this way, because they have low salaries, so their predecessors lived. Unfortunately, this is a very sick system, whether the new leadership will be able to cure it – we'll see, "the HRC member added. This fall, the situation in the colonies of the Saratov region became the focus of attention after the publication on YouTube of a video about sexual violence and torture of convicts. Gulagu.net explained that these footage recorded at least four episodes of violence and torture, torture and humiliation of prisoners, which, according to the report, took place in the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital (OTB) No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. on sexual violence and abuse of power. The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov said that 12 criminal cases were opened and are being investigated.

2021

