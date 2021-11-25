The immunologist announced the disappearance of asymptomatic patients with coronavirus in Russia

One of the main reasons for the “disappearance” of asymptomatic patients was the speed with which the “delta” strain affects the body.

Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok said in an interview with Sputnik radio that the number of asymptomatic patients with coronavirus during the last wave in Russia has become much smaller.

According to him, infection with covid does not always lead to the appearance of characteristic signs of this disease. In some cases, people carry the coronavirus without any symptoms.

However, during the autumn wave, there were significantly fewer such patients than before. One of the main reasons for the “disappearance” of asymptomatic patients was the speed with which the “delta” strain affects the body.

“There are fewer asymptomatic patients because the number of symptomatic patients has increased. The number of those who feel unwell and seek help from hospitals has increased. Such data is shown in the graph. This is most likely due to the fact that the “delta” strain of the coronavirus is more aggressive. It is transmitted faster from person to person and within cells. Because of this, the immune system simply does not have time to cope with the infection, ”added Bolibok.

Among other things, the decrease in statistics can be influenced by the fact that asymptomatic patients do not go to medical institutions and continue to lead their normal lives, thereby spreading the infection.