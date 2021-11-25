The immunologist spoke about the “disappearance” of asymptomatic patients with COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The number of Russians with COVID-19, in whom the disease is asymptomatic, decreased during the last wave of infection, said allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok in an interview with Sputnik radio. The doctor believes that the main reason for their "disappearance" is the speed with which the delta variant of the virus attacks the body. "It not only spreads faster from person to person, but also spreads faster from cell to cell inside a person. The immune system does not have time to ward off the infection, so more people experience symptoms," Bolibok said. In addition, due to the selfishness of some people, statistics do not take into account all cases of COVID-19, the doctor believes. According to him, some of those who do not have signs of the disease do not go to medical institutions, continuing to lead an active lifestyle and spreading the infection. "I also think that people who were previously convinced that they get sick with COVID-19 easily do not go to doctors if they feel unwell. They do not want to wait for a doctor, they do not want to receive a prescription for self-isolation, and so on," he added. Asymptomatic COVID-19 is the least dangerous option for a patient. Vaccination increases a person's chances of such a development of events, and most importantly – sharply reduces the risk of infection.

04:15 25.11.2021 (updated: 12:18 25.11.2021)

The immunologist spoke about the “disappearance” of asymptomatic patients with COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The number of Russians with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic has decreased during the last wave of infection, said allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok in an interview with Sputnik radio.

“In my opinion, the number of asymptomatic patients has decreased due to the fact that there are more patients with symptoms. That is, there are more people who are feeling unwell and go to doctors for medical services, we can see this on the graphs,” he explained.

The doctor believes that the main reason for their “disappearance” is the speed with which the delta variant of the virus attacks the body.

“It not only spreads faster from person to person, but also spreads faster from cell to cell inside a person. The immune system does not have time to ward off the infection, so more people experience symptoms,” Bolibok said.

In addition, due to the selfishness of some people, statistics do not take into account all cases of COVID-19, the doctor believes. According to him, some of those who do not have signs of the disease do not go to medical institutions, continuing to lead an active lifestyle and spreading the infection.

“I also think that people who were previously convinced that they get sick with COVID-19 easily do not go to doctors if they feel unwell. They do not want to wait for a doctor, they do not want to receive a prescription for self-isolation, and so on,” he added.

The asymptomatic course of COVID-19 is the least dangerous option for the patient. Vaccination increases a person’s chances of such a development of events, and most importantly – sharply reduces the risk of infection.

