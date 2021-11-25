The investigator drove to the pre-trial detention center – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The court arrested Major of Justice Pavel Shadrin until January 23. According to the investigation, a drunken investigator driving a BMW shot down two road workers crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing to death, and after an accident he tried to shift the blame onto a fictional person. The son of one of the victims fears that Pavel Shadrin may use contacts in law enforcement agencies to put pressure on the relatives of the victims. The investigation of the criminal case is carried out by the Main Investigative Directorate of the TFR. Pavel Shadrin has already been dismissed from the investigation.

The Leninsky District Court of Tyumen arrested until January 23, 2022, Major of Justice Pavel Shadrin, accused under paragraph “a” of Part 6 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons by a person in a state of intoxication). This was reported by the press service of the Tyumen Regional Court. He faces eight to 15 years in prison.

The incident that formed the basis of the criminal case took place on Tuesday, November 23, at about 23:00 in Tyumen on the bypass road in the area of ​​ul. Fedyuninsky, 54. According to the investigation, BMW, driven by a drunken employee of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) in the Tyumen region, hit two workers crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing. Men aged 65 and 35 died on the spot from their injuries.

The Office of the ICR in the Tyumen Region opened a criminal case, which on the same day was transferred to the investigators of the Main Investigative Committee of the ICR. The head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, took personal control of the investigation. Pavel Shadrin was fired from the investigating authorities.

According to Znak.com, during the meeting on the selection of a preventive measure, the investigation stated that after the accident, the accused tried to shift the blame onto a fictitious person.

The son of one of the victims asked the court to send the former investigator to the pre-trial detention center, stating that he could use his connections in law enforcement to put pressure on the relatives of the victims.

Pavel Shadrin and his lawyer insisted on house arrest.

After a fatal accident involving Pavel Shadrin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny said that the media should not focus on the position and rank of the culprit in the accident. “In such cases, it is not entirely correct to focus on the position of a representative of a particular authority, because a negative opinion is formed,” Gazeta.ru quotes Vyborny.

Ilya Smirnov, Yekaterinburg