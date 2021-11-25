https://ria.ru/20211125/koronavirus-1760685153.html

The Kremlin commented on people’s dissatisfaction with restrictions due to COVID-19

There will always be those who disapprove of antiquated measures in Russia, said Dmitry Peskov, the presidential press secretary.

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. There will always be those who disapprove of anti-corruption measures in Russia, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Journalists who asked Peskov about discontent in some regions cited the situation with the Chelyabinsk anti-Axis as an example: they tried to break into the Legislative Assembly, where the introduction of QR codes. “Of course, there are and will remain people who are unhappy with the covid restrictions. But there are much fewer of them than those people who want to stay alive in the face of the threat of a pandemic, in the face of the threat of coronavirus,” he said. A Kremlin spokesman called for vaccinations and precautions to “stay alive.” In mid-November, the government submitted to the State Duma two draft laws on the compulsory use of digital certificates. The first provides that Russians will be able to visit public events, cultural institutions, restaurants and cafes, as well as non-food stores with the presentation of either a QR code on vaccination, or a document confirming that a person has had COVID-19, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. According to the second document, certificates will be required to purchase train and plane tickets. At the same time, a transitional period will be in effect until February 1, allowing a negative PCR test to be presented.

Russia

