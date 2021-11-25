“The main investors in Italian football are cryptocurrency firms. The contract with Binance is the largest in the history of the club “, says the Director of” Lazio “- Football

Marketing and sponsorship director of the Lazio football club, Marco Canigiani, spoke about the club’s connection with the cryptocurrency market and the club’s contract with the Binance crypto exchange.

“In recent years, sponsors in Europe have gone to football clubs because it is easier to segment and understand audiences through sport. In Italy, bookmakers are prohibited from sponsoring football clubs, so cryptocurrencies are the main investors now.

That’s all for digital products. We have entered into a major agreement with Binance as the main sponsor. This is the largest sponsorship contract in the history of Lazio, under which we talked for four months. It is the largest such platform with fan tokens and NFTs.

This is a complex world. When we started negotiations with them, we did not understand anything. It was as difficult as it was for me to speak Russian or Arabic. But now it is the largest sector in terms of investment in clubs.

They want to build market confidence. And sport creates such signals for the audience. We released fan tokens at a starting price of $ 1, but at the end of the first day they were on sale for $ 100. Now it’s about seven.

As soon as we released the news on Twitter about the signing of a contract with Binance, tens of thousands of new subscribers came to us who became interested in our club.

The distribution of fan tokens is planned for 10 years. So if we don’t want to lose brand value, then we have to keep working. It cannot be quickly finished or changed. The road with cryptocurrencies for a long time or even forever.

It is clear that the sports part does not accept such interference yet. If I go to the coach with the result of the fans’ vote on the squad, he will throw a boot at me, ”Kanijiani said at a meeting with students from the Team Sports Management Faculty of the RMA Business School.