The manufacturer named the level of cellular immunity of the vaccine for adolescents – RBC

The instructions for the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents were posted in the state registry. The Gamaleya Center reported on which chronic diseases Sputnik M should be used with caution

Cellular immunity after vaccination with the drug against COVID-19 for adolescents “Sputnik M” was formed in 93.2% of volunteers, follows from the instructions for the vaccine.

“Immunization with the drug” Gam-covid-vac-M “forms an antigen – specific cellular anti-infectious immunity in 93.2% of the surveyed volunteers,” – says the document posted in the state register of medicines.

At the same time, the protective titer of antibodies and the duration of protection are still unknown, the manufacturer added.

The instructions also indicate that “Sputnik M” should be used with caution in chronic diseases of the liver, kidneys and endocrine system (severe thyroid dysfunction and diabetes mellitus in the stage of decompensation), severe diseases of the hematopoietic system, epilepsy and other diseases of the central nervous system.

The vaccine can be used during pregnancy from 22 weeks of pregnancy only if the expected benefit to the mother outweighs the potential risk to the fetus.