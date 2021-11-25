https://ria.ru/20211125/donbass-1760746869.html

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied the words about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass

The statements of the representatives of the Russian Federation about the alleged offensive of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Donbass do not correspond to reality, the press secretary said on Thursday

KIEV, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Statements by Russian representatives about the alleged offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbass are untrue, Oleg Nikolenko, press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said on Thursday. Granitny and Staromaryevka. She accused the Ukrainian authorities of aggravating tensions in Donbass. “The Russian Federation undertook with renewed zeal to discredit the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. The statements that it allegedly contained allegations of offensive actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its reports do not correspond to reality. Such insinuations pursue one goal: to provide information cover for the Russian troops against the background of the aggravation of the security situation in Donbass and along the Ukrainian border, “the UNIAN agency quotes Nikolenko. According to him, the OSCE SMM reports indicate systemic restrictions on freedom of movement in the Donbass territory not controlled by Kiev, blocking of communications and surveillance, the threat personal safety of international observers. “The situation has acquired such an unprecedented scale that it forced the head of the OSCE SMM in early November to formally call to unblock the work of the mission in areas not controlled by the Ukrainian government. as well as other similar appeals of the international community, I ignored … The increasing intensity of Russian disinformation, threats of Russian officials against Ukraine indicate that Moscow continues to be guided by the logic of the conflict, “Nikolenko added. In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochitskiy said, that Russia’s accusations of offensive actions may indicate preparations for the Kremlin’s next steps to escalate the situation in the conflict zone in Donbass. This is a kind of preparation for the next steps of the Russian Federation (regarding the escalation of the situation – ed.) “, – quotes Tochytskiy agency” Ukrinform “.

