https://ria.ru/20211125/mid-1760694075.html

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the offensive actions of Kiev in the Donbass

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the offensive actions of Kiev in Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the offensive actions of Kiev in the Donbass

The Kiev authorities are aggravating tensions in Donbass, the security forces are conducting offensive operations in some areas, an official spokesman said at a briefing … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T13: 11

2021-11-25T13: 11

2021-11-25T13: 32

in the world

Ukraine

donbass

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731316992_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6be12105ad4e1aa2a237044c1e02e739.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Kiev authorities are escalating tensions in the Donbass, the security forces are conducting offensive operations in some areas, Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing. She said the situation in Ukraine is still of serious concern. “The hot heads of the Kiev regime, apparently feeling complete impunity, are in favor of a military solution to the internal Ukrainian crisis. The situation in the conflict zone is escalating. noted that the reports of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission testify to the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​Granitnoye and Staromaryevka. Zakharova also drew attention to the massive information and political campaign, which is aimed at whipping up anti-Russian hysteria. In recent weeks, tensions in Donbass have seriously increased. At the end of October, the Ukrainian security forces announced that they had used the Turkish Bayraktar drone for the first time, and recently reported on the use of the American Javelin anti-tank missile system. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the supply of weapons by the United States aggravates the situation in the conflict zone, while Germany and France are actually indulging Kiev’s course of dismantling the Minsk agreements. Nevertheless, Putin stressed, there is no alternative to the implementation of Minsk-2.

https://ria.ru/20211123/donbass-1760317803.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760630336.html

Ukraine

donbass

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731316992_698:268:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4bb5ae22a02f7502c8ddede06e3420.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Donbass, the situation in the DPR and LPR, Russia