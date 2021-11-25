The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia rose again after six days of decline – RBK

The number of detected COVID-19 infections in Moscow has grown the most in one day. In some regions of Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections detected per day increased to the maximum level since the beginning of the pandemic

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS



Over the previous day, 33 796 people infected with coronavirus infection COVID-19 were detected in Russia, which is 238 more than the day before. The number of detected COVID-19 infections has moved up after six consecutive days of decline, according to data from the federal operational headquarters. However, the figure remains well below the absolute maximum recorded on November 6 of 41,335 infections per day.

The number of detected COVID-19 infections in Moscow increased the most in one day – from 2533 to 3349 (by 816 people, or 32%). The growth was also recorded in St. Petersburg – from 1387 to 1538 (+ 11%). At the same time, in the Moscow region, COVID-19 patients were found noticeably fewer – 1483 against 1842 days earlier.

Among the leaders in terms of infections per day were also the Samara Region (1215), Krasnodar Territory (790), Voronezh Region (740), Sverdlovsk Region (734), Nizhny Novgorod Region (719) and Krasnoyarsk Territory (708). In these regions, no significant change in the number of infected people was recorded.

In some regions of Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections detected per day has grown to the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, these are: