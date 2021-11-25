The number of criminal cases against anti-vaccinators rose to 39 | News | News

The number of criminal materials filed against those against COVID-19 vaccination has grown to 39. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of Roszdravnadzor in the Novosibirsk region on November 24.

“<...> in case of detection, send to the prosecutor’s office and investigative authorities information about persons, including medical workers, who actively disseminate deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination against coronavirus infection, and whose activities have signs of offenses, the responsibility for the commission of which is provided for in Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. <...> at the moment, the territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in the Novosibirsk region has provided information to the prosecutor’s office on two similar facts, “the letter says.

As specified, Roszdravnadzor collects information about opponents of vaccination by monitoring regional media and social networks and transfers it to the prosecutor’s office and investigative bodies.

As Izvestia wrote, over the past three weeks, Roszdravnadzor has collected materials on 37 active anti-axers. The information was transferred to the prosecutor’s office and regional departments of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Most of the violators were found in the Republic of Karelia. 18 materials were sent from this region to the supervisory authorities.

On November 1, Roszdravnadzor sent an order to the regions to look for people who are involved in anti-vaccination campaigns and report them to the prosecutor’s office and investigative authorities. Most of all, the department is interested in health workers “actively disseminating deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination against a new coronavirus infection.” They can be punished under Art. 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the press service of the department told Izvestia.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeV Together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.