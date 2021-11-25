The number of Shiba Inu holders exceeded 1 million for the first time :: RBC.Crypto

In November, several large purchases of the “meme” cryptocurrency were recorded. At the beginning of the month, a crypto investor acquired 20 trillion Shiba Inu tokens for $ 1.15 billion

The number of crypto investors who own the Shiba Inu “meme” token for the first time exceeded 1 million. About this reported service WhaleStats, which tracks large movements of cryptocurrency in the Ethereum network. According to the service, large Ethereum holders have accumulated 48.1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens ($ 1.8 billion, taking into account the current exchange rate at 18:40 Moscow time on November 25).

In November, several large transactions for the purchase of Shiba Inu tokens were recorded. November 7 unknown large cryptocurrency holder bought 20 trillion tokens worth about $ 1.15 billion. On November 17, a crypto investor acquired a “meme” cryptocurrency for $ 8.3 million. On November 22, an unknown person bought Shiba Inu for $ 36.8 million.

On November 25, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000040, down 53% from an all-time high, and its market cap is $ 22.4 billion, according to CoinGecko. At the end of last month, the altcoin set an all-time high above $ 0.000086. In October, the “meme” token has risen in price by more than 1000%.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization (Dogecoin’s capitalization as of November 25 is $ 29.3 billion). The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, whose members were able to “accelerate” the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and a number of other companies.

