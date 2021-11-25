The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Donbass – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting offensive operations in the Donbass. As stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, this fact is confirmed by the reports of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

“The SMM reports indicate the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlements Granitnoe, Staromaryevka,” Zakharova said. According to these documents, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced the fortifications by at least one kilometer in the area. In addition, there is information about the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

As the diplomat noted, this is happening against the backdrop of loud statements from Kiev. The “hot” heads of the Kiev regime, apparently feeling complete impunity, are in favor of a military solution to the internal Ukrainian crisis. The situation in the conflict zone is escalating, “Zakharova noted.

“Obviously, the goal of this massive information and political campaign is to whip up anti-Russian hysteria. All this, as we understand it, should divert attention from the degradation of the socio-economic and, incidentally, the political situation in the country,” said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry …

“The situation in Ukraine continues to cause serious concern,” Zakharova said.