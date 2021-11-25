The Russian market for printing equipment collapsed due to a shortage of components

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has published statistics on the Russian printing technology market: printers, copiers and multifunctional devices (MFPs) are taken into consideration.

In the third quarter of this year, 574 thousand printing devices were shipped to the Russian Federation. This is 29.2% less compared to the result for the same period last year. In monetary terms, deliveries decreased by 10.7% – to $ 164 million, while the average price of the device increased by 26.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The market for laser technology on an annualized basis decreased by 22.5% in unit terms and by 7.2% in monetary terms. As for the segment of inkjet devices, there was a decrease in supplies in unit terms by 44.9% and a decrease in monetary terms by 30.6%.

Analysts note that the observed picture is primarily related to the global shortage of electronic components. Almost all suppliers of printing equipment faced this problem.

“The ongoing pandemic and the resulting disruptions and capacity constraints for assembly and printing component factories, located primarily in Southeast Asia, caused significant product shortages in the third quarter of 2021. The peculiarity of the situation is that the decline in supply indicators is not a consequence of a decrease in consumer demand, but a consequence of the technical impossibility of supplying the required amount of equipment to the market, which only “warms up” both current and deferred demand.“- said in the study IDC.