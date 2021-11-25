The second Polkadot parachain auction has ended. Defeated the Moonbeam project

Moonbeam won the auction for the second slot of the Polkadot parachain. In support of it, users blocked 35.7 million DOTs with a total value of ~ $ 1.43 billion.

Moonbeam has surpassed project Acala in terms of blocked funds, which won the first slot a week ago.

Data: Parachains.info.

Moonbeam has been supported by over 200,000 DOT holders. As a token of gratitude, the developers have increased the pool of rewards for participation in the crowdloan by 50% – up to 150 million GLMR tokens. This is 15% of the total supply of the network’s native token.

1 / 🚀 Moonbeam wins the second @Polkadot parachain auction with over 35M DOT contributed from 200k + contributors worldwide! 🌐 In gratitude for your incredible support, the Moonbeam Foundation has increased the crowdloan reward pool by 50% to 150M GLMR! 🎉 https://t.co/s1HST1Mjjl – Moonbeam Network (@MoonbeamNetwork) November 25, 2021

To make it easier for users to calculate rewards, the project team presented a special calculator.

Recall that on the eve of the launch of the Polkadot auctions, the Binance crypto exchange held a weekly promotion, among the participants of which $ 30 million was distributed.

Subscribe to ForkLog news in Twitter!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER