The security officials made it clear that the executive director of Shaninka testified against the rector

The executive director of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninki) Kristina Kryuchkova testified against the rector of the university, Sergei Zuev, Interfax reports, citing her own source close to the investigation.

Sergey Zuev’s page / Facebook

“Kryuchkova fully admitted her part of guilt, spoke about the scheme for cashing the stolen money, testified against the rector of Shaninka, Sergei Zuev, and other defendants in the case,” the agency’s source said. He added that Kryuchkova was transferred from the pre-trial detention center to house arrest.

Zuev’s lawyer Ruslan Kozhura told Meduza * that he didn’t know whether this was “rumor or truth.” He added that Zuev and Kryuchkova had not yet had face-to-face confrontations.

Zuev is one of the defendants in the case of embezzlement of funds within the framework of the Education national project, in which the former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova is also involved. According to the investigation, Rakova lobbied for the allocation of budgetary funds to the Fund for New Forms of Education Development within the framework of the Education national project, which hired the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka) as a subcontractor. However, on several contracts, the work was not completed. Zuev is suspected of embezzling more than 21 million rubles. Sergei Zuev is currently in jail.

On November 18, “Shaninka” made a statement regarding the contracts that became the reason for the criminal prosecution of the university employees. It was reported that the contracts were related to the development and maintenance of continuous development centers and the creation of professional communities of teachers. “It was a project aimed at supporting school teachers across the country, at creating a favorable development environment for them and, ultimately, at transforming the pedagogical culture, at motivating young teachers who could form a new system of relations within schools, this would inevitably lead to improve the quality of education “, – said the university.

The contracts, according to Shaninka, were divided into three stages, two of which were fully implemented. However, during the pandemic and the lockdown on the part of the customer, the team completely changed – the leadership of the FNFRO.

“Our employees were unable to report on the third stage of the contract, because the fund did not send new reporting forms, despite our repeated requests, and when the meeting of responsible employees from both sides took place, the deadlines for the reports were already formally violated. The contract was terminated by agreement of the parties. <...> Shaninka did not receive money for the third stage of the contract, because it was not formally completed, although we managed to carry out part of the work on it and transfer the results to the customer, “the university representatives noted.

