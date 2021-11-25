The shopping center asked Mishustin for benefits of RUB15 billion per month due to QR codes – RBK

The merger of shopping centers asked to compensate the costs of managing the shopping center and introduce a tax-free period for them. According to the organization, rental income of shopping centers with the introduction of QR codes will decrease by 70%

The Russian Council of Shopping Centers (RSTC; unites A.N.D. Corporation, IKEA Centers (Russia), Ceetrus (Auchan), Ingka Centers and other industry organizations) sent a letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday (received by RBC) with a request to provide the shopping center with state support for the period of validity of QR codes. The approximate amount of the requested financial assistance is more than 15 billion rubles. per month.

“The drop in the turnover of shops, restaurants, service enterprises with access to visitors with the control of QR codes is up to 70%; the rental income of shopping centers is decreasing in the same proportion, ”said Dmitry Moskalenko, President of the RSTC, in a letter. According to him, shopping centers support tenants, “voluntarily reducing interest rates by 85-90%,” but the situation with state support for the industry has not changed for the better for the last year and a half. Moskalenko asked the Prime Minister:

to compensate for the costs of managing the shopping and entertainment center – about 7.6 billion rubles. per month;

introduce a tax-free period for federal and regional taxes – about 8 billion rubles. per month;

not to increase the cadastral value of land and property in 2021–2022;

subsidize the payment of loans and interest on them.

The head of the RSTC asked the government to consider the possibility of including shopping centers in the list of sectors of the economy most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The list now includes hospitality, further education, museums and zoos, hairdressing and beauty services, and other industries. Earlier, the RSTC asked the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov to single out the shopping center in a separate industry so that they could qualify for the support of the authorities during the crisis.