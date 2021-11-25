The State Duma has allowed flight attendants to use “means of restraint” to airborne towers – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The State Duma in the final reading adopted amendments to the Air Code of the Russian Federation, allowing flight attendants to suppress the actions of brawlers on board aircraft. As Kommersant explains, from now on, crew members can use “coercive measures” with the permission of the ship’s commander and use “special means of restraint”. The list of such funds should be determined by a separate act by the government of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency refused to say how the stewards will be able to pacify the airbossiers. The author of the bill says that plastic handcuffs can become special means, but the option with stun guns was also discussed.

The draft amendments to the Air Code of the Russian Federation were developed by the deputy of the State Duma of the sixth and seventh convocations Alexander Starovoitov (LDPR) and submitted to parliament in October 2018. In Art. 58 of the Air Code of the Russian Federation (regulating the rights of the aircraft commander), changes are being made, allowing the commander to give orders to subordinates not only “in order to ensure flight safety”, but also in the event of a “threat to the life or health of others.” Art. 85.2 on the rights of crew members and employees of aviation security services in case of “committing unlawful acts on board an aircraft.” So, stewards are allowed to apply to rowdy, refusing to obey the commander, “all necessary measures, including coercive measures”, as well as “use special means of restraint.” The list of these funds must be determined by the government of the Russian Federation by a by-law.

Legislation against hooligans on board airliners began to tighten after a series of incidents in 2013. So, in January 2013, a Saratov businessman Sergei Kabalov, on board a flight from Moscow to Hurghada, in response to a request not to smoke on the plane, beat a steward and tried to break into the cockpit of the pilots with threats, claiming that he was a member of the GRU special forces and a deputy (later he was sentenced to three and a half years for attempted hijacking).

As a result, in 2013 it was adopted in the first reading, and in 2018 the law on blacklists came into force, which allows airlines not to sell tickets to guilty passengers. In 2017, Art. 213 and Art. 267.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on violation of transport safety rules: airborne operators on them face up to five years in prison.

Amendments by Deputy Starovoitov to the Air Code of the Russian Federation were adopted by the State Duma in the first reading in May 2019, but their further consideration was repeatedly postponed. On November 24, the bill was adopted in the third reading by an overwhelming majority of votes (no one spoke out against, but there were abstaining), all the deputies from the Primorsky Territory voted unanimously in favor.

Now flight attendants can make remarks to the rowdy and issue a written warning from the aircraft commander (PIC) on the airline’s letterhead, which upon arrival is also transferred to the police and serves as material for initiating an administrative or even criminal case. However, “Kommersant” quotes a representative of one of the airlines that at the moment no special equipment is officially allowed: in extreme cases, flight attendants will have to use available means to immobilize the “destructive passenger” – belts for mooring cargo, additional seat belts and even scotch tape …

The Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency refused to say what will be included in the list of special equipment and how stewards will be able to pacify the airborne bombers. A source close to the Aeroflot group told the publication that the list will be finalized by the Ministry of Transport, taking into account the opinions of the carriers.

Earlier, Aeroflot insisted that flight attendants were approved to use plastic handcuffs and special belts to restrain brawlers. The use of stun guns was also discussed, but the Russian Guard may object to their use.

Recall that on board aircraft arriving and departing from Vladivostok airport, conflicts regularly occur, due to which people are removed from the flight. For the most part, violations of order by passengers do not lead to self-harm, but there are also especially violent individuals who resist the actions of the crew and law enforcement officers. For example, on May 26, two drunken passengers were removed from a flight bound for Moscow, and one of the men hit a police officer on the way to the duty station.