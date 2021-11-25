The State Duma urged to check Rashkin’s case for aggravating circumstances

https://ria.ru/20211125/rashkin-1760677519.html

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The case of State Duma Deputy Valery Rashkin (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), who shot a moose, needs to be checked for aggravating circumstances, said Vladimir Burmatov, Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. consent to the deprivation of parliamentary immunity of the deputy from the faction of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, who shot a moose in the Saratov region.According to the Committee of Hunting and Fisheries of the Saratov region, on October 29 Rashkin was caught with the carcass of a killed moose in a car. As the deputy himself stated at first, he found the carcass while walking in the forest, and decided to take it home. However, not far from the car, the inspectors also found the skin and other parts of the animal. A criminal case was initiated on illegal hunting. In the current qualification, the case involves up to two years in prison, but, as the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, in the future, the charge may be toughened, and the sanction will be up to five years. Later, State Duma Deputy Yuri Sinelshchikov told RIA Novosti that the communist faction had not yet received the results of the investigation in the case of the arrest of Rashkin. He also said that at the request of lawyers, Rashkin passed a polygraph test, which allegedly confirmed his version of what happened. At the same time, according to Sinelshchikov, the passed check in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code will not constitute evidence. Last week, Rashkin posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he said that he had shot an elk. In addition, he expressed his readiness to buy a moose cow and bring her for breeding to the place where he had previously hunted. On Monday, the deputy said that he morally considers himself guilty of the illegal killing of a moose, noted that he was ready to pay 80 thousand rubles of damage, buy a moose and release it in the Saratov forest so that the material and biological damage would be fully compensated. RIA Novosti that the faction is interested in an effective and consistent investigation of the Rashkin case. In turn, Rashkin himself has repeatedly stated that he is ready to testify on the incident with the elk at any time, but he never received an invitation from the investigation.

