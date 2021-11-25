The trainer detained in Pulkovo did not wear a mask in court and was again taken to the police

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/trener_zaderzhannyy_v_pulkovo_ne_stal_nadevat_masku_v_sude_i_ego_opyat_uvezli_v_policiyu https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/trener_zaderzhannyy_v_pulkovo_ne_stal_nadevat_masku_v_sude_i_ego_opyat_uvezli_v_policiyu 2021.11.25

Honored trainer of the Russian Federation Alexander Ilyin, who was severely detained at Pulkovo airport for refusing to put on a mask, refused to use personal protective equipment during today’s court session, where two administrative protocols drawn up against him were to be considered. As a result, he was removed from the courtroom and the police were called, according to the joint press service of the St. Petersburg courts.

provided by the united press service of the courts of St. Petersburg

The arrived law enforcement officers took the trainer to the department to draw up a new administrative protocol: according to Part 1 of Article 20.6.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“Failure to comply with the rules of conduct in an emergency or the threat of its occurrence”). Today’s court session has been postponed.

Honored trainer of the Russian Federation Alexander Ilyin, who was severely detained at Pulkovo airport for refusing to put on a mask, refused to use personal protective equipment during today’s court session, where two administrative protocols drawn up against him were to be considered.

Honored trainer of the Russian Federation Alexander Ilyin, who was severely detained at Pulkovo airport for refusing to put on a mask, refused to use personal protective equipment during today’s court session, where two administrative protocols drawn up against him were to be considered.

Well-known trainer and his ward face charges from the Pulkovo mask scandal

The conflict in Pulkovo became known this week from Simonova’s Instagram account, where she posted a video of Ilyin’s detention. It can be seen from it that the police knocked the coach to the floor, when he got to his feet, he began to tell the security officials that he did not need to be held, he would go voluntarily. The reason for what happened was that when checking in for the flight, Ilyin did not respond to requests from airport employees to put on a mask, asking to provide him with a respirator, since the mask, according to him, does not protect.

A criminal case was opened against Simonova for insulting a police representative (Article 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), she was chosen a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place. In relation to Ilyin, two administrative reports were drawn up – for violation of the mask regime and disobedience to police officers. The court was supposed to consider them on Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed to November 25 at the request of Ilyin.