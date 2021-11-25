https://ria.ru/20211124/iran-1760609301.html

The United States announced the creation by Iran of an “effective” platform for launching missiles

The United States announced the creation by Iran of an “effective” platform for launching missiles – Russia news today

The United States announced the creation by Iran of an “effective” platform for launching missiles

The head of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US Armed Forces, General Kenneth Mackenzie, in an interview with Time, said that Iran has created a "very effective" launch platform

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. General Kenneth Mackenzie, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told Time that Iran has created a “very effective” ballistic missile launch platform. Mackenzie said Iran has shown that its missiles have a proven ability to hit targets with high accuracy. In this regard, the publication recalls that in January 2020, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq, where US troops were stationed. It is noted that the missiles turned buildings and aircraft into smoldering wreckage, over a hundred American servicemen were injured (there were no deaths, since most of them managed to take refuge). Mackenzie believes that over the past time Iran has made great progress in the development of its nuclear program and is now “very close.” to the possibility of creating nuclear weapons.

