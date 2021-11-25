The validity of the certificates of COVID-19 patients is planned to be extended from six months to a year in the near future – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

At a meeting of the President of the Russian Federation with members of the government on Wednesday, November 24, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed extending the validity of certificates for patients with coronavirus from six months to a year. Vladimir Putin supported the initiative. The changes may take effect shortly.

As part of the report on the fight against coronavirus in the Russian Federation, Golikova said that, together with scientists, taking into account the results of domestic and international studies, the issue of the most optimal timing of re-vaccination after a previous illness was discussed in detail. The experts came to the conclusion that after the illness, the certificate of the vaccinated for those who have recovered should be valid for one year, and not six months, as it is now. She noted that the decision that the patient’s certificate is valid for six months was made in June, when there was an epidemic rise.

“Why have we come up with such a solution now, why do we offer it? We, like other countries, monitor those who have recovered and fell ill after vaccination and other consequences of a previous illness or the consequences of a previous vaccination. So, according to our monitoring, the share of those who have recovered from the total number of those who have recovered is today [по России] 0.74% (in the summer it was 1%, data from the regional Ministry of Health were not officially announced. – Note VL.ru)… Therefore, we made a decision, and in the near future <...> appropriate changes will be made to the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health, and the corresponding changes will be taken into account by the Ministry of Digital Science on the Single Portal of Public Services in the certificates of vaccinated citizens for those who have recovered, ”Golikova said.

Vladimir Putin supported the idea: “So we will do it, I agree with you,” he said.

Golikova clarified that the recommendation to be vaccinated again after six months, both for those who have recovered and for those who were initially vaccinated, remains. “According to all foreign studies, according to our studies, after six months the immune response fades away, and in order to maintain it at the proper level, we recommend that our citizens be vaccinated again,” she said.