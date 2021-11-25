There is a new video about Hulu’s “Nine Strangers” with Nicole Kidman

Hulu has posted a video about Nine Complete Strangers starring Nicole Kidman. In it, the actors talk about their characters and the creation of the show.

Nicole Kidman plays the director of an elite boarding house in a remote corner of Australia, the Russian beauty Masha. She is committed to healing the body and soul of her guests. Nine people who do not know each other come to her, who want to get rid of their suffering.

Other roles were played by Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”, “Beauty and the Beast”), Samara Weaving (“I’m Going to Search”), Michael Shannon (“Under Cover of Night”), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Asher Keddy (X-Men: The Beginning of Wolverine), Grace Van Patten (The Sopranos) and others.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Liana Moriarty, who wrote Big Little Lies.

Regina Hall (Scary Movie), who plays Carmel, says in the video that the characters of the show discover that they are being placed in a boarding house for some unknown purpose. Melissa McCarthy, who plays Frances, shared that the characters will be completely different people at the end of the show.

Nicole Kidman herself noted that she was very excited about the release of the series.

Nine Complete Strangers kicked off on Hulu on August 18th. You can watch the trailer here.