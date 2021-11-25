there is only one motor left – Autoreview

For the new model year, Kia has shaken up almost all cars in the Russian range. The small hatchback Kia Picanto was no exception. Restyling of this model took place quite recently (cars began to be sold this spring), so now the only visible change is another emblem. But there is another new thing: instead of two engines, only one is now offered for the Picanto.

Until now, we have offered machines with a manual transmission with a 1.0 MPI three-cylinder engine (67 hp), and versions with a four-speed automatic transmission had a 1.2 MPI four-cylinder engine (84 hp). Now the Picanto with both types of transmission is equipped with a base liter engine with 67 hp. From standstill to 100 km / h such a two-pedal hatchback accelerates in 16.5 s – 2.4 s longer than the version with “mechanics”.

It is stated that such castling was carried out “in accordance with the preferences of Russian clients.” The recommended prices for cars with a manual transmission since the beginning of the year have increased by 105 thousand rubles, and the “automatic” versions, even taking into account the change of the engine, have added 100 thousand. The Picanto’s bundle of complete sets is the same, and the recommended price list now looks like this: