https://ria.ru/20211125/tadzhikistan-1760791265.html
Those gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse
Those gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Those gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse
Those gathered on Thursday at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse along the Garden Ring and towards the Barrikadnaya metro station, the situation is calm, reports … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25T20: 38
2021-11-25T20: 38
2021-11-25T20: 38
in the world
Tajikistan
Moscow
Russian riot police
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/18/1569077798_0:165:3074:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf269fa260e9f35c88661ce73fec414.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Those gathered on Thursday at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse along the Garden Ring and towards the Barrikadnaya metro station, the situation is calm, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Several hundred, presumably, Tajik citizens gathered earlier at the diplomatic mission located in Granatny Lane. It was reported that the cause was allegedly the events in the Tajik Khorog, where, according to local media reports, earlier a protest was held due to the death of a local resident during a police arrest. There are several police cars on duty near the embassy, and three riot police vehicles are also on duty on Malaya Nikitskaya Street. RIA Novosti does not have any comments from law enforcement agencies.
Tajikistan
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/18/1569077798_195-0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2928e91a27a34015647372ea36260834.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, tajikistan, moscow, russia’s riot police, russia
Those gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse