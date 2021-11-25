Those gathered at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse

https://ria.ru/20211125/tadzhikistan-1760791265.html

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Those gathered on Thursday at the Tajik Embassy in Moscow disperse along the Garden Ring and towards the Barrikadnaya metro station, the situation is calm, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Several hundred, presumably, Tajik citizens gathered earlier at the diplomatic mission located in Granatny Lane. It was reported that the cause was allegedly the events in the Tajik Khorog, where, according to local media reports, earlier a protest was held due to the death of a local resident during a police arrest. There are several police cars on duty near the embassy, ​​and three riot police vehicles are also on duty on Malaya Nikitskaya Street. RIA Novosti does not have any comments from law enforcement agencies.

