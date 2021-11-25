Three more dead were found in an emergency mine in Kuzbass, the number of victims increased to 14

25 November 2021 05:36 GMT Updated 6 minutes ago

Photo author, Maxim Kiselev / TASS

The bodies of three missing rescuers were found at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region. It was reported that the department of mine rescuers stopped communicating at about 15:00 Moscow time. They carried out a rescue operation at the far end of a mine in the city of Belovo, where smoke occurred at a depth of 250 meters on Thursday morning. Dozens of people remain in the mine, their fate is unknown.

“Unfortunately, the rescuers died. They did not have enough oxygen in the cylinders. Their bodies were found,” a source in the ambulance of the city of Belovo told Interfax.

According to the latest data, 14 people became victims of smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine, more than 40 people were injured. The media reported that an explosion could have occurred in the mine ventilation tunnel. According to another version, coal dust ignited.

How many victims

People remain in the mine. 11 people were found dead, it followed from the messages in the telegram channel of the Governor of Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev. The recording was made even before the death of the rescuers became known.

At the time of the accident, there were 285 miners in the mine, 239 of them were raised to the surface.

“All the remaining miners are presumably located in two distant roadways, there is no communication with them yet,” the governor said in a previous message.

Photo author, Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS

“They cannot get out on their own, there is strong smoke and the long-distance location of the drift. Mine rescuers are sent to them,” – said in turn a source of the Interfax news agency.

49 victims turned to hospitals, four of them are in serious condition, 41 – mild and moderate, the governor said. In the regional center for disaster medicine, it was clarified that the victims of combustion products poisoning, no injuries.

Rescuers had to urgently leave the mine due to the dangerous gas concentration, the mine administration said.

What happened

A source in the technical supervision services told Interfax that, according to him, an explosion occurred in the ventilation drift at a depth of 250 meters. “It was followed by a fire,” he said.

TASS reports that the report of the explosion in the ventilation drift was received by the Rostekhnadzor department. The operational officer on duty told the agency about this.

“At 09:08 they called, they said that there was smoke. After 15 minutes, it was clarified that there was an explosion in ventilation drift No. 823, and that people were leaving the mine to the surface,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

The administration of the mine said that after the smoke was filled, the miners independently rose to the surface.

Photo author, Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS

The Listvyazhnaya mine is part of SDS-Ugol. It develops the reserves of the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk coal deposit. In August 2012, Dmitry Medvedev, who was then prime minister, descended into this mine.

The company has so far only confirmed the fact of smoke. The governor of Kuzbass left for Belovo. The Investigative Directorate of the ICR in the Kemerovo Region opened a criminal case on violation of industrial safety.

The reason for the smoke, according to a TASS source in the emergency services, was the ignition of coal dust in the ventilation shaft. “After that, the smoke spread through the ventilation throughout the mine,” the source said.

According to an Interfax source, the main version is a safety violation. However, he noted, there are other versions, including a short circuit due to equipment malfunction and “natural causes.”

Governor Tsivilev announced three days of mourning in Kuzbass.