Ticket sales for Morgenstern's concert in Moscow suspended

The sale of tickets for the Morgenstern concert in Moscow was suspended – Russia news today

Ticket sales for Morgenstern’s concert in Moscow suspended

Ticket sales for the rapper Morgenstern's November 26 concert at the Gipsy Club have been suspended, according to the club's website.

2021-11-25

2021-11-25T23: 06

2021-11-25T23: 06

society

Alexander Bastrykin

Morgenstern (Alisher Morgenstern)

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Ticket sales for the rapper Morgenstern’s concert in the Gipsy club, which is to be held on November 26, have been suspended, the club’s website says. “Sales are temporarily suspended by the organizer,” the website says. essentially on social media. ” According to the chairman of the IC, in this regard, the authorities need to pay attention not only to the educational process of young people, but also to their upbringing. After that, the media reported that the rapper had left Russia. The concert director of the artist told RIA Novosti that no changes are expected in the concert schedule, otherwise they will be reported additionally. Morgenstern’s lawyer Sergei Zhorin, commenting on Bastrykin’s statement, said that the musician is not involved in the sale of drugs.

