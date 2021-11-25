https://ria.ru/20211114/hanks-1758742633.html

Tom Hanks named the films he liked the most

Tom Hanks named the films in which he liked the shooting the most – Russia news today

Tom Hanks named the films he liked the most

Actor Tom Hanks was a guest on Bill Simmons' podcast and talked about three of his films that he enjoyed working on the most.

MOSCOW, November 14 – RIA Novosti. Actor Tom Hanks was a guest on Bill Simmons’ podcast and talked about three of his films that he enjoyed working on the most. The Academy Award winner immediately emphasized that he arranged the pictures not in chronological order, but according to the level of impressions received while working on them. And the first in the personal rating of Hanks was the comedy drama “Their Own League” (1992) by Penny Marshall. According to the actor, then he played baseball all summer that filming lasted and at the same time managed to spend time with his family. The actor gave the second place to the science fiction film of the Wachowski and Tom Tykwer sisters “Cloud Atlas” (2012). “It was the first time I filmed a lot in Germany and I was surrounded by history,” he said. The third position in “Outcast” (2001) by Robert Zemeckis. In this picture, Hanks played a delivery service employee who, after a plane crash, had to survive on a desert island for several years. In just over forty years of his film career, Tom Hanks has starred in over 60 films. For his work in the dramas “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994), he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

2021

