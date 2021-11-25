Top Twilight Facts That Will Surprise You

Exactly 10 years ago the third part of the film “Twilight. Saga. Dawn”. Perhaps you know both books and films by heart. But we have unearthed a few interesting facts about the famous painting, which, perhaps, will greatly surprise you.

More than five thousand actors auditioned for the role of Edward, but only Robert Pattinson was chosen, although the writer herself wanted to see the actor Henry Cavill in the role of Edward.

Robert Pattinson never read the book “Twilight”, he went to the casting only because he liked the actress Kristen Stewart, who by that time had already been approved for the role. He was impressed by her performance in the movie Into the Wild.

In the episode, when Bella and Charlie are sitting in a restaurant, a woman with dark hair, in a red sweater and a laptop sits behind them. This is the author of the book – Stephenie Meyer herself.

One of the most beautiful scenes in the film is when Bella and Edward lie in a clearing dotted with flowers. It turns out that this was a key moment in the creation of the book. Stephenie Meyer once had a dream in which a brilliant vampire boy stood in a flower meadow, hugging his beloved, who was a mere mortal.

Robert Pattinson wrote and performed the songs Never Think and Let Me Sign, which became the soundtrack for the film, and also played Bella’s Lullaby on the piano. But his songs would never have made it into the film if not for his girlfriend and actress who played Rosalyn, Nikki Reed. She secretly recorded how he sings and plays the guitar, and showed the recording to the producers.

Kristen has green eyes in real life and had to wear brown contact lenses to play Bella. To make the actress’s hair seem more voluminous, she wore tresses. And Taylor Lautner wore a wig to keep his hair as long as Jacob’s in the book.

When they first appear, the three evil vampires, played by Kam Jigande, Rachelle Lefebvre and Edi Gathegi, walk barefoot, but in fact, the actors were wearing small slippers that imitate bare feet so that they do not catch a cold.

The dress that Bella wore to the school ball cost $ 20, but Edward’s suit was one of the most expensive things of the entire filming.

When Edward and Bella jump out of the window to rush into the mountains, he tells her the following words: “Hold on tight, monkey!” This is his improvisation. And by the way, in the original he called her not just a monkey, but a spider monkey.

There is a scene in the film where Rosalie squeezes a salad bowl and it breaks. In the first take, the actress severely injured her hand, although it was a special safety glass for such tricks. In the rest of the takes, she wore gloves.