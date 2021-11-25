Travel the worlds, host parties and exhibitions. MYTONA has created an app for communication in the metaverse

MYTONA VERSE is preparing a new metaverse application for release. The first users will be able to connect as early as mid-December, MYTONA told News.Ykt.Ru.

MYTONA VERSE is a New Zealand startup of the Yakut company MYTONA, the publisher of the games Seekers Notes, Cooking Diary, Propnight, The Day Before and other hits.

The application gives a feeling that is closest to real communication: it already allows you to hold virtual meetings, travel to different social worlds, and also throw parties with friends. According to the developers themselves, this application is the first step towards the transition to the metaverse in the full sense of the word, but today MYTONA VERSE can be an excellent alternative to the current video and audio calls.

“When creating our metaverse, we focused on the feelings of colleagues, friends and our own, that something was missing in video calls. Considering that it has become physically difficult to get together, we got fired up with the idea of ​​creating and embodying a metaverse, where you can see friends, visit new places together without leaving home. Therefore, we decided to launch it on the eve of our beloved holiday – New Year, so that families can unite, friends – to meet, and those who are in search – to find a company, ”the founders of MYTONA VERSE Alexey and Afanasy Ushnitsky.

The developers are planning regular updates and improvements to the application, which will not only open up even more opportunities for communication, but also add other technologies, in particular, support for blockchain technologies and NFTs. For example, in the future, MYTONA VERSE will be able to organize its own business sites: stores for selling their own goods and services. Also in MV, users will be able to arrange their exhibitions, master classes, exclusive presentations, concerts and much more.

“During development, we experimented with creating locations of varying complexity. For example, they created intricate mazes and platformers in which they competed against each other for a while. In the summer, we created the Ysyakh location for our colleagues, dressed up the characters in Yakut national clothes. In the application, you can create any content and your own unique worlds ”, – said the founders of the MYTONA VERSE company.

The main idea of ​​the application is accessibility and usability, so that anyone can use it easily and easily. Early access to the app will be available in mid-December on all mobile platforms.

Photo: MYTONA VERSE