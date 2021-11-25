Trend of the week. Restless time

By themselves

Recently, the Russian stock market has been living its own life and is showing excellent dynamics compared to other developed and emerging platforms. Since mid-October, the Moscow Exchange index has been gradually decreasing, and all this ended with a sharp acceleration on Friday and Monday amid fears of non-residents due to the geopolitical situation. At the moment, the quotes dropped to 3780 p., Having lost 12% from the highs.

At this point, the sale can be considered complete for now. With a stable external background and the absence of new negative geopolitical drivers, I see no reason to renew the lows and continue a deep decline. Yesterday’s rate of rebound in the Moscow Exchange index and high turnovers hint at the formation of an extremum of the downward correction.

Who is stronger

Today the market looks uncertain again, sellers are back. However, this is a common occurrence after a sharp rebound. The surge in volatility in our market is accompanied by still high energy prices. The cost of a barrel of oil in rubles today reached historic highs – 6100. At lower prices, our most liquid oil companies (Lukoil, Rosneft, Tatneft) previously traded 10% above their current values. The resulting discount is mainly a geopolitical factor and only partly the effect of the growth in ruble rates.

In this regard, holding the securities of the oil sector in the current situation looks justified. As far as geopolitics is concerned, here in the baseline scenario one can only rely on the peace scenario.

Due to the depreciation of the ruble, other exporters are also receiving support. These are metallurgists and such stories as ALROSA, Akron, PhosAgro, Segezha, prefecture of Surgutneftegaz.

But the shares of the banking sector (Sberbank and VTB) in the current situation are becoming a barometer of general market sentiment and sentiment of large foreign investors.

The overall observed increase in ruble rates leads to an increase in the attractiveness of bonds in relation to shares. This is especially true for conservative stories, where future stable dividend yield is a key factor in investor demand. For example, these are shares such as FGC UES, MTS, Rostelecom, Unipro, Enel Russia. It is difficult to expect the dynamics in them outstripping the market in the near future.

According to the Moscow Exchange index this week there was a drop down beyond the annual growing channel. The first target of the correction was the level of 3770 p. It was practically reached yesterday. To improve the technical picture in the near future, it is necessary to gain a foothold above 4000–4020 p. Today, in the morning, these very lines acted as an obstacle, from which local sales began again.

Now there is no confidence that the external background, namely the dynamics of the key western sites, will be positive by the end of the year. On the contrary, given the level of accumulated overbought and talk about the prospects of accelerating the pace of QE collapse on the part of the FRS, the US stock market may refrain from the pre-Christmas rally.

But this particular week is expected to be relatively calm. Tomorrow is a day off across the ocean because of Thanksgiving, and on Friday there is a shortened trading session on the American stock exchanges. In this regard, the amplitude of the oscillations will be reduced.

If we compare the dollar-denominated RTS with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, their ratio this week, on the one hand, dropped to three-month lows. On the other hand, earlier our market showed stable outstripping dynamics, but now it has just begun to give away a part of the accumulated advantage.

Enough with the ruble

The USD / RUB pair experienced a V-shaped recovery after falling in September-October. The rate returned to the level of 75, which is currently the point of completion of the devaluation impulse. As with equities, the ruble’s weakness is largely a reflection of geopolitics. To this we can only add that the high rate of the dollar’s rise is supported by the purchase of foreign currency by the Ministry of Finance (by 26 billion rubles daily).

Otherwise, the current exchange rate looks overvalued, given the high real interest rates on the ruble, tough monetary policy of the Bank of Russia, and commodity prices. Perhaps the rate will not return to 70 in the coming weeks, but at a slightly longer distance, given a stable background, the national currency has every chance of strengthening from the current levels.

Briefcase*

Let’s move on to an example of an investment portfolio, which is considered in the framework of the weekly reports “Trend of the Week”:

– Since the publication of the previous review, portfolio shares have shown predominantly weak dynamics along with the market.

– It is possible to consider inclusion in the portfolio of AFK Sistema (by 3%). This is a long-term rate with a focus on revaluation along with the IPO of new subsidiaries in the coming years.

– Given the renewed decline in gold prices, there are no drivers for the outstripping dynamics in Polymetal. Positions can be shortened temporarily.

– The share of free funds is 14%. They can be placed in high-rated liquid bond issues.

Current structure:

Note: the shares are indicated in the amount of the original positions and are not adjusted upon changes in the price levels of these assets for a more convenient perception. The portfolio is not an individual investment recommendation, an offer or a proposal for investing in relevant assets, but acts as an information and analytical product and reflects only an example of virtual maintenance of a medium-term / long-term investment portfolio without the obligation to actually make transactions. Investment activity is fraught with risks, you should not rely solely on the materials presented to the detriment of an independent analysis. The mentioned financial instruments or operations may not suit you, may not correspond to your investment profile, financial situation, investment experience, knowledge, investment goals, attitude to risk and profitability.

All previous “Trend of the Week” reviews can be found at tegu

BCS World of investments