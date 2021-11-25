Turkmen President instructs his son to control the oil and gas sector

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed his son, Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to control the country’s oil and gas complex. This was reported by the government newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Turkmenistan possesses one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves and the world’s fourth largest gas supplier. The sale of hydrocarbons is the most important item of the country’s budget revenues. But up to 80 percent of the money received from energy exports ends up in the shadow economy, including in the personal budget of President Berdymukhamedov and his family, according to a report by the human rights organization Crude Accountability.

Budget revenues have been declining for several years in a row, the country is in a severe economic crisis, and its leadership does not recognize this. Since February, Berdymukhamedov Jr. has been responsible for the country’s economy in the government; he was appointed his father’s deputy to a post specially created for this.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s career path makes it clear that his father sees him as a successor. He worked at the embassy in Moscow, studied there at the Diplomatic Academy, then in Geneva. A year ago, he was appointed Minister of Industry, while he represented Turkmenistan at many international meetings.

In official publications, the son of the President of Turkmenistan was called “the son of the people”, and his public appearances with his father were called “a symbol of the continuity of generations.”