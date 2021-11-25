https://ria.ru/20211125/gruziya-1760783923.html

TV channel fined in Georgia for video with the image of Putin

TBILISI, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Georgian Communications Commission fined the opposition TV company Mtavari Arkhi GEL 111.9 thousand (about $ 36 thousand) for a video in which the portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin was composed of photographs of representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party. “Mtavari Arhi” worth 111.9 thousand lari. The Commission imposed a sanction for the broadcasting of a video clip prepared by the non-governmental organization “Ashamed”, in which Putin is portrayed with photographs of members of the “Georgian Dream”, the TV company said in a statement. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, when he went on a hunger strike. Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

