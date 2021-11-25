    TV channel fined in Georgia for video with the image of Putin

    TV channel fined in Georgia for video with the image of Putin

    In Georgia, a TV channel was fined for a video with a picture of Putin – Russia news today

    TV channel fined in Georgia for video with the image of Putin

    The Georgian Communications Commission fined the opposition TV company Mtavari Arkhi 111.9 thousand lari (about 36 thousand dollars) for a video … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

    TBILISI, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Georgian Communications Commission fined the opposition TV company Mtavari Arkhi GEL 111.9 thousand (about $ 36 thousand) for a video in which the portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin was composed of photographs of representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party. “Mtavari Arhi” worth 111.9 thousand lari. The Commission imposed a sanction for the broadcasting of a video clip prepared by the non-governmental organization “Ashamed”, in which Putin is portrayed with photographs of members of the “Georgian Dream”, the TV company said in a statement. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, when he went on a hunger strike. Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve his entire term.

    in the world, Georgia, Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Saakashvili, Irakli Garibashvili, Russia

    TV channel fined in Georgia for video with the image of Putin

