Two people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion at a factory near Belgrade
Two people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion at a factory near Belgrade – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
Two people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion at a factory near Belgrade
An explosion at an anti-hail missile factory near Belgrade injured 16 people and killed two, the Serbian Interior Ministry said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021
BELGRADE, November 23 – RIA Novosti. An explosion at an anti-hail missile factory near Belgrade injured 16 and killed two, according to the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs, after a violent explosion occurred at around 4:00 pm Moscow time in the Buban Potok region at the entrance to the Serbian capital from the south at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory. The Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media that 11 cars and 36 firefighters left for the scene. According to it, the explosions occurred in a finished product warehouse with an area of 240 square meters, where there were 500 anti-hail missiles with 30 kilograms of explosives. Serbia's national television previously reported that nine of the victims employees were hospitalized in the Belgrade ambulance center, the rest – at the Military Medical Academy. The police cordoned off the area of the factory, firefighters, rescuers and doctors are working on the spot.
news
Explosion at a factory near Belgrade: footage of eyewitnesses
Police fear new explosions at a factory outside Belgrade. An eyewitness provided a video of what was happening to RIA Novosti.
Two people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion at a factory near Belgrade
A strong explosion occurred at about 16.00 Moscow time in the Buban Potok area at the entrance to the Serbian capital from the south at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory. The Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had left for the scene.
"Employees of the Emergency Situations Sector stabilized the consequences of an explosion that occurred at a missile factory on a ring road in the Leshtane region, and according to information established to date, two people were killed and 16 were injured," the Interior Ministry quotes the commander of the Belgrade fire and rescue brigade Milos Majstorovic.
According to him, the explosions took place at a finished product warehouse with an area of 240 square meters, where there were 500 anti-hail missiles with 30 kilograms of explosives.
Serbia's national television previously reported that nine of the injured employees were hospitalized at the Belgrade ambulance center, the rest at the Military Medical Academy. The police cordoned off the area of the factory, firefighters, rescuers and doctors are working on the spot.
