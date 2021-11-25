https://ria.ru/20211123/belgrad-1760416515.html

Two people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion at a factory near Belgrade

An explosion at an anti-hail missile factory near Belgrade injured 16 people and killed two, the Serbian Interior Ministry said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

BELGRADE, November 23 – RIA Novosti. An explosion at an anti-hail missile factory near Belgrade injured 16 and killed two, according to the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs, after a violent explosion occurred at around 4:00 pm Moscow time in the Buban Potok region at the entrance to the Serbian capital from the south at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory. The Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media that 11 cars and 36 firefighters left for the scene. According to it, the explosions occurred in a finished product warehouse with an area of ​​240 square meters, where there were 500 anti-hail missiles with 30 kilograms of explosives. Serbia’s national television previously reported that nine of the victims employees were hospitalized in the Belgrade ambulance center, the rest – at the Military Medical Academy. The police cordoned off the area of ​​the factory, firefighters, rescuers and doctors are working on the spot.

