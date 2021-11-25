https://ria.ru/20211125/ukraina-1760775496.html

Ukraine sent a note to Russia over a humanitarian convoy in Donbass

Ukraine sent a note to Russia because of a humanitarian convoy in Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Ukraine sent a note to Russia over a humanitarian convoy in Donbass

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation over another humanitarian convoy sent to Donbass, the press service reported … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T18: 34

2021-11-25T18: 34

2021-11-25T18: 34

in the world

Ukraine

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Luhansk People’s Republic

donbass

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155221/74/1552217426_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6e382e9316b3a6f063c5737846aeee5.jpg

KIEV, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation over the next humanitarian convoy sent to Donbass, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said on Thursday. humanitarian convoys “… In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry demanding that the Russian Federation stop committing illegal actions against the sovereignty of our state and strictly observe international law and legislation of Ukraine,” the statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said. that the movement of the convoy took place on 25 November through a section of the state border not controlled by the government of Ukraine, through the Russian border checkpoints Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan.

https://ria.ru/20211125/lugansk-1760648942.html

Ukraine

Luhansk People’s Republic

donbass

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155221/74/1552217426_181-0:2910:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f96721aba185b50ef948826d90c5db3e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs, luhansk people’s republic, donbass, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia