Ukraine sent a note to Russia over a humanitarian convoy in Donbass
2021-11-25
KIEV, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation over the next humanitarian convoy sent to Donbass, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said on Thursday. humanitarian convoys “… In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry demanding that the Russian Federation stop committing illegal actions against the sovereignty of our state and strictly observe international law and legislation of Ukraine,” the statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said. that the movement of the convoy took place on 25 November through a section of the state border not controlled by the government of Ukraine, through the Russian border checkpoints Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan.
