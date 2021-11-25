Updated Ford Kuga 2023

Yesterday, the first spy photos of the updated crossover appeared on the Web, which show significant changes in the model’s appearance. We have presented how the new product will look like.

The Kuga has been part of the Ford model range since 2008, when the first generation of the crossover premiered in Geneva. Today, the third generation is on the assembly line, which was first shown in April 2019 at a special event in Amsterdam. The time is right for a planned restyling, and a test copy of the updated crossover has already been caught by the spy lens, which will noticeably change in appearance.

The restyled Kuga will receive a completely new front end: there will be narrow horizontally elongated headlights, a polygonal radiator grille in the style of other new products from the company and a new bumper. On the side, no significant changes are expected, but at the rear, the updated crossover can be recognized by the new lanterns, which will retain their shape, but will receive a different filling.

Render of the updated Ford Kuga

There is no reliable information yet about what changes will be in the technical part of the crossover. The current Kuga on the European market is presented with a petrol 1.0 (95 hp) and a diesel 120-horsepower 1.5. In addition, there are a couple of mild hybrids with 125 and 155 hp gasoline engines.

The premiere of new items is expected next year.

The current Ford Kuga 1 / 3 The current Ford Kuga 2 / 3 The current Ford Kuga 3 / 3

Today, Ford passenger cars are not officially represented in Russia; they left the market in 2019. You can buy only the commercial model Transit, the prices for which start at 2,186,000 rubles for a 2-door chassis with a 125-horsepower 2.2 TDCI diesel engine. A minibus with the same engine will cost at least 2,574,000 rubles, all options are offered exclusively with a manual transmission.

